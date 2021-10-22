Winter is on its way…the Berkshires’ weather says you better start raking..

Those leaves aren’t going to rake themselves…

Ok, it’s time to get busy. It's the tail end of October and you know what that means…that’s right November is comin'. Colder days and nights are already here and it will be dark late afternoon when we “fall back” early in the next month on Sunday, November 7th.

That means less time to prepare for winter and less light on weekends to get the raking done, the lawnmower winterized and the wood or pellets stacked for easy access. There are lots to do and we’re going to run out of time quickly to do it. We’ve peeped at the leaves and now it’s time to start picking them up. Slow and steady over the next few weekends is my preferred method (after getting shot down from hiring a landscaper).

The weather plays a major factor in the outdoor fall yardwork. You can’t blow wet leaves and you can’t pick up a bag of wet leaves. So, you better check the forecast and plan accordingly. For this, we will use the U.S. Government and the latest forecast from the National Weather Service...

Today A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7am, then a slight chance of showers between 7am and 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Northwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Saturday A slight chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night A slight chance of showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. West wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Monday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.

Monday Night A chance of rain after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday A chance of rain before 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Wednesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Thursday Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

