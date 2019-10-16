Winter Outerware Needed To Keep All Residents Warm This Winter

During the month of October, schools in the Southern Berkshire and Berkshire Hills Regional School Districts, The Berkshire Waldorf School, south county churches and synagogues have been collecting coats and assorted winter outerware for those less fortunate in our area.

Local merchants in Great Barrington including Berkshire South, Barnbrook Realty, Aubuchon Hardware, Fairview Hospital and Trustco Bank's branch at the Price Chopper Plaza have also joined in as they have put collection boxes on display as their customers can also do their part to assist in this worthy cause.

As the colder weather sets in, coats, hats, mittens, gloves, scarves, boots, snow pants, blankets and other varieties of warm clothing will be accepted in "wearable condition" as all donations need to be unstained, not torn, they do not have mildew and zippers are in working order.

Actual collections will continue until Thursday, October 24th. The clothing drop-off and set up is scheduled for the following day, Friday, October 25th from 3 to 6 pm at Berkshire South Community Center located at 15 Crissey Road in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. Distribution of all donations will take place during the weekend at Berkshire South on Saturday, October 26th from 9 am to 6 pm and again on Sunday, October 27 between the hours of 9 am and 2 pm.

If you have any questions or if anyone is in need of further details on this annual fund raiser in south county, please phone Carol Brunnschweiler at (413) 429-6204.

