Winter Storm Watch Details for Our Area

With the upcoming winter storm, which is to bring significant amounts of snowfall to our area, the National Weather Service in Albany is calling for a Winter Storm Watch for the Berkshires and surrounding areas.

The Winter Storm Watch will be in effect from 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16 through 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17. Below are some more details from the National Weather Service:

Heavy snow is possible with snowfall totals in excess of 7 inches with up to or over a foot possible for the areas of Berkshire County, Massachusetts and Greene and Columbia counties in eastern New York.

Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.

Snow will develop by Wednesday evening and become heavy at times Wednesday night into early Thursday. Snow will taper off Thursday morning. Snowfall rates may exceed an inch per hour at times.

A reminder, if you need to travel, make sure you give yourself plenty of time, take it slow and down shift when needed. It may also be a good idea to keep sand/salt in your vehicle along with blankets, water, flashlights etc.

WSBS will keep you up to date with the latest forecast updates on this upcoming storm and throughout the duration of the storm. Any cancellations, closings, postponements, delays etc. that get reported to us, will be announced on-air and posted to our website. You can stay up to date with the latest forecast and weather conditions by going here, downloading & opening the free WSBS app, and by calling the WSBS Weather Phone at (413) 528-1118.