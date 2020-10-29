Winter Weather Advisory for Friday

The buzz all week has been about the snow coming up tomorrow. The big question has been how much snow is coming? Though it's not going to be a blizzard the National Weather Service has reported a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect Friday from 4 am through noon.

The Winter Weather Advisory details include total snow accumulations of up to 1 to 3 inches. Coverage areas will include Northern Berkshire and Southern Berkshire Counties and Northern Litchfield County in Connecticut.

Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. A few downed tree branches may result in isolated power outages. Make sure you slow down and use caution while traveling.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

We'll keep you up to date with the latest weather conditions on-air and by was of the WSBS Weather Phone (413) 528-1118. You can also get the latest weather updates by going here.