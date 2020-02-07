Winter Weather Advisory Part II

From the National Weather Service

A Winter Weather Advisory for mixed precipitation including snow, sleet, freezing rain, snow and sleet accumulations of 2 to 6 inches along with ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch is in effect until 10pm tonight.

The Winter Weather Advisory affects Southern Vermont, the Lake George Saratoga Region, Berkshires, and northern Taconics.

Isolated to Scattered power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute today. Mixed precipitation will change to snow by this afternoon. Snowfall rates of up to an inch an hour are possible this afternoon. Make sure you slow down and use caution while driving.

In addition, a Wind Advisory is in effect from 1pm today through 10pm tonight. Winds gusting to between 35 and 50 mph.