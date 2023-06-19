WOW: Did You Know That You Can See Wolves in Massachusetts?

Trying to spot a wolf in Massachusetts is difficult, better put, it's impossible. That's because no wolves live in the northeast. Sure, we have seen and heard our fair share of coyotes throughout Massachusetts but not wolves. If you have ever wanted to get up close and personal with a wolf, you do have an opportunity here in the Bay State.

There's a Sanctuary and Visitor Center in Massachusetts That Contains Wolves Which You Are Invited to Experience

Located in Ipswitch, there is a wolf sanctuary and visitor center named Wolf Hollow. The purpose of this sanctuary is to preserve wolves in the wild through education and exposure. As of last year, Wolf Hollow contained 7 wolves that were born in captivity at other sanctuaries. Visitors of Wolf Hollow have the opportunity to meet the sanctuary's grey wolves and are treated to an educational presentation. These presentations are for folks of all ages. Below we have included a fun video from Chronicle WCVB that gets up close and personal with the wolves and staff of Wolf Hollow. Let's check out the video and take the video tour now.

So if you ever wanted to see live wolves in Massachusetts and learn more about these incredible and sometimes misunderstood creatures, you may just want to put Wolf Hollow on your schedule of attractions to visit. It should be noted that reservations are required when coming to visit Wolf Hollow and pets are not permitted on the property. You can view everything you need to know about Wolf Hollow by going here.

