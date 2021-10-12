Wonderful Hidden Restaurant Gems Found On A Ride On The Mohawk Trail

One of the most picturesque drives is on the Mohawk Trail. When I would go over to visit friends or to the Boston area that is the way I go.

The Golden Eagle Restaurant Located on the Hairpin Turn starts you on your way on the Mohawk Trail.

Great food plus wonderful views of the mountains and the valley.

Salsa in Shelburne Falls

It's your chance to experience authentic Caribbean cuisine.

Baked Also In Shelburne Falls

Not only do they have the sweets they also do eggs, sandwiches, burgers cocktails, and more.

New Fortune in Greenfield

That crispy duck looks delish!

They offer Chinese, Sushi, Vietnamese cuisines to cater to your needs. And are now open for dining in, takeout, curbside, and delivery.

Gypsy Apple Bistro, yes another in Shelburne Falls

Who would have thought that you could find french cuisine on the trail, But it is

Fine French Cuisine in a relaxed atmosphere.

French Kings Restaurant and Motel in Erving

I looked at reviews and everyone said the service was great and so was the food, plus if you eat too much you can always get a room!

North Village Smokehouse you can find them in Millers Falls

If you love smoked meats this is your kinda place!

Williams Restaurant in Gardner

Good food, great prices.

