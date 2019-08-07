WOOFSTOCK 2019 AT THE COMMON IN PITTSFIELD

On Sunday, Sept. 8, The Common goes to the dogs during Berkshire Humane Society’s Woofstock, an annual 5K Run and Downtown Dog Walk celebrating people and their pups. Runners will be timed by Berkshire Running Center, and walkers will stroll along North Street to help raise awareness for the shelter’s mission. Leashed canine companions are welcome during both events. Afterward, participants and supporters are invited to enjoy family-friendly activities, canine games, food trucks, music, and raffles.

All participants are encouraged to collect pledges to benefit homeless animals, and registration includes a free online crowdfunding tool. BHS receives no state or federal funding and depends solely on the support of its community to care for shelter animals and to fund more than a dozen programs and services that benefit people and pets. Some of these programs and services include: Pet Food Bank, The SafePet Program, Humane Education, Ken Freeberg Fund, Purradise, Catwalk Boutique, vaccine clinics, low-cost spay/neuter assistance, Family Dog School, foster care, and the surrender and adoption of companion animals.

“We have an ambitious goal this year,” said John Perreault, Executive Director for BHS. “We want to see 250 people register for $25, which would be a record turnout for Woofstock. Our expenses are on the rise. Surrenders are up this time of year, and we’ve had a number of pets in need of extra medical attention – like Sophia, the pit bull that was abandoned in our outdoor pen overnight last month. Our events help us care for dogs like Sophia. We really depend on our community’s compassion.”

Online registration is strongly encouraged. Pre-register for a minimum of $60 by August 20 and secure a Woofstock t-shirt. Dog bandanas will be given out to dogs while supplies last. Day-of registration begins at 9:00 a.m. with the 5K Run kicking off at 10:00 a.m. and the Dog Walk following at 11:00 a.m. For a complete schedule, visit BerkshireHumane.org.

You can register and get more information by going here. You may also call (413) 477-7878, ext. 131.

(We received the above information and article image from the Berkshire Humane Society for online/on-air use)