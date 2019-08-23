Here Is Your Chance To Help our Four Legged Friends

The Berkshire Humane Society has received a generous offer from an anonymous donor as residents from all across the tri-state region are encouraged to participate in Woofstock, the shelter's annual 5-K race and downtown dog walk which takes place at The Pittsfield Common on Sunday, September 8th. Registration begins at 9 am and you can also sign up by visiting their website and you'll automatically be included in the day's festivities.

The race kicks off at 10 am and will be timed by The Berkshire Running Center. The dog walk starts an hour later as Lucy, a one year old shelter canine will serve as this year's Grand Marshall. The aim is to get 250 people involved as each participant would make a $25 donation to the shelter to secure a grand total of $10,000 with all proceeds going towards to assist homeless animals in Berkshire county with food, treats, medical care and other daily necessities.

At the conclusion of this race, everyone is invited to enjoy canine games with their four legged friends and live music will be presented. Bring your appetite and lick as a variety of food trucks and raffles will also be included in the day's agenda. All participants are also encouraged to collect pledges to assist in this worthy cause. Your registration also includes a free on-line crowdfunding tool.

This year's sponsors include Pittsfield Cooperative Bank, Benson's Pet center, A-1 Security, The berkshire Eagle, Greylock Federal Credit Union, Allen Heights Veterinary Hospital, Onyx Specialty Papers, Pittsfield Veterinary Hospital and West Oil Company.

To learn more about this annual fund raiser, log on here or call (413) 477-7878, extension 131.

