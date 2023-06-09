2 Massachusetts Cities Are Among the 20 Worst Cities to Raise Children

Massachusetts has received a number of accolades and quite a reputation when it comes to raising a family. As a matter of fact, it was recently reported that Massachusetts Ranks as the Best State to Raise a Family in 2023. In addition, Massachusetts gets high praise for its educational offerings as the Bay State is Home to Two Schools Ranked Best in the World. Furthermore, another article recently reported that Living in Massachusetts Can Prolong Your Life. These are just some of the positive attributes that come along with living in Massachusetts.

Obviously, There are Some Locations in Massachusetts That Are Less Desirable When it Comes to Raising Children

If you are planning on starting a family and raising children in Massachusetts, as great of an option as the Bay State is for family life, it's probably a good idea to know what areas are less desirable. After all, the hope is that you won't have to move around too much when laying down roots in a new area.

Which Massachusetts Cities Are Not Ideal for Raising Children?

Housely published an article examining the 20 Worst U.S. Cities for Raising Children. Out of the 20 on their list, two of those were Massachusetts cities. Let's take a look at which Bay State cities landed on the list.

According to Housely, Worcester is a lovely city with some fine attributes but it's difficult to raise children in this Massachusetts city because the cost of living is among the highest in the nation. Financially, it's a tough nut to crack and less than ideal when it comes to family living, unless you have a decent amount of wealth. The site also mentioned that it's cold in Worcester but let's be real, cold weather and Massachusetts go hand-in-hand. It's not just cold in Worcester that's for sure.

The other Massachusetts city that isn't ideal for raising children according to Housely is Boston. This is because like Worcester, the cost of living is just too high and unless you're wealthy, it's going to be an uphill battle. The other reason Housely gives is that Boston isn't particularly safe in terms of national crime statistics. It should be noted that Housely did give high praise for Boston's educational system as well as the city's job market. You can view all 20 U.S. cities on the list by going here.

