Worst Potholes Complaints in Country? See Where Massachusetts Ranks

Potholes. Potholes. Potholes.

If you live in an area that sees a drastic swing in temperatures, by the time the spring season rolls around, you're likely knee (or tire) deep in pesky potholes. Based on social media, there is nothing Massachusetts residents like to complain about more, but unfortunately in New England, it's just a way of life.

The good news is, the potholes don't last forever. In cities and towns across the state of Massachusetts, municipal workers are out patching up pesky potholes as soon as weather and supplies allow.

The strange thing about potholes is that everyone always thinks the ones in their hometown, or in this case, home state, are THE WORST around. A recent summary report on TripNet.org found that about 40% of roads in the U.S. are in mediocre or poor condition. This seems like a pretty wild statistic, especially considering only certain parts of the country deal with drastic temperature changes that are often the culprit of seasonal potholes.

Well, The Clunker Junker just had to find out which state had the worst roads in the country, or at least what state had the most complaints about them. The auto blog took to social media to calculate the number of complaints per 1000 km (621 miles) of road.

So who came out on top? It wasn't Massachusetts, but we did hit the top five.

States with the Most Pothole Complains, via Clunker Junker

#1. Rhode Island: 23.4 complaints for every 1,000 km of road

#2. Hawaii: 20.6 complaints for every 1,000 km of road

#3. New York: 20.5 complaints for every 1,000 km of road

#4. Massachusetts: 18.7 complaints for every 1,000 km of road

#5. California: 18.4 complaints for every 1,000 km of road

I was expecting all top five states to be located in New England, but that was not the case with the wild card Hawaii coming in at number two.

If your hatred of potholes has you ready to flee Massachusetts, here are the top five states with the least amount of pothole complaints.

#1. Idaho: 0.4 complaints for every 1,000 km of road

#2. Wyoming: 0.6 complaints for every 1,000 km of road

#3. Montana (tie): 0.8 complaints for every 1,000 km of road

#3. New Mexico (tie): 0.8 complaints for every 1,000 km of road

#4. South Dakota: 1 complaint for every 1,000 km of road

#5. Iowa: 1.1 complaints for every 1,000 km of road