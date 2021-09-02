In recent months we have been keeping you up to date regarding the most dangerous men that have relations to the State of Massachusetts. These individuals are on Massachusetts' Most Wanted list as police are in active pursuit of these terrors. In some cases, police have been trying to capture these fugitives for several years. Obviously, you need to be careful, but the police need your help. If you spot any of these individuals do not approach them. Instead, what you should do is immediately call the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at (800) 527-8873, (508) 820-2121, or your local authorities. Again, be careful and don't do anything else if and when you spot one of these men.

Recently on the list, we had an update of 12 individuals, but now one of the fugitives who was wanted for murder has been captured. We included his image along with the rest of the crew below. Do you recognize any of these not so fine mugs?

Sept. 2021 Update: Mass Most Wanted: One Captured

