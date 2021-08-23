I've often seen and heard that here in Berkshires our county is being dubbed the "Summer of Bear." That makes a whole lot of sense to me as we have been seeing a plethora of wildlife videos on Facebook which include bears exploring, looking for food even running up and down trees. I don't know if it's the increase in wet weather, but one thing's for sure there are many local videos featuring animals including bears, deer, moose, turtles and many more.

Another sighting that at one time was rare but is becoming more common in the Berkshires is the swift moving wildcat. You may remember a video (two videos actually) I shared a few weeks ago featuring a bobcat in my neighbor's backyard with a live woodchuck hanging out of its mouth. If you don't remember that one, you can view the videos by going here. That vision was quite the sight.

Speaking of bobcats in the Berkshires, another interesting video that I came across was shared in The Berkshires Facebook group by Sally Naser of CR Wildlife Cams. This video features a trio of wildcats, a mama and her two kittens. This kittens are very adorable but I wouldn't want to cross paths with the mom in this or any situation, that's for sure. According to Sally's post, this video was taken at a stonewall in the Berkshires.

This video is definitely a rare treat and you can check it out for yourself below.



