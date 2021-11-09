Author: Jesse Stewart

The holidays are always a wonderful time to celebrate and spend time with others especially here in Berkshire County. There are those that may not be as fortunate especially since COVID-19 took center stage. This struggle is where Berkshire County residents and organizations shine the brightest. Currently, there are a number of clothing drives taking place. In addition, local Berkshire organizations are assisting those in need of food for the holidays and on a regular basis. You also have a number of toy drives that if they're not taking place yet will be kicking into full gear soon. The point is that the Berkshire County folks come together for those in need not just during the holidays but all throughout the year.

Speaking of coming together and making local lives a little easier, Berkshire South Regional Community Center will be hosting their free 14th annual Community Thanks Supper on Tuesday, Nov. 23 as a "take out" meal at 15 Crissey Road in Great Barrington. Top chefs throughout Berkshire County will be preparing the meal. This is an opportunity to enjoy a free meal without breaking the bank or having the stress of preparing and cooking the annual feast.

Get our free mobile app

In a press release sent to WSBS from Berkshire South, Executive Director Jenise Lucy had the following to say about the Community Thanks Supper:

We will miss sharing this meal together – it’s always such a joyful occasion – but are thankful to have the support of our community to be able to continue offering this special holiday feast! We hope that it will help those who could use some extra assistance this holiday season. It’s a lovely opportunity to enjoy amazing food by some incredible local chefs!

Meal pickup will be at 1:00, 2:00, and 5:30. As an added convenience, Berkshire South is offering delivery services to those without transportation. You can get more information and reserve a pick-up time by going here.

Since we're talking about food, which of these drinks would pair well with a delicious Thanksgiving feast?

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?

If you are traveling for Thanksgiving this year, the trip will require gas which is becoming costly. Do you remember these gas prices?

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.



Will you be traveling on any of these roads this Thanksgiving?