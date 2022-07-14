Wow! Civil War-Era Cannonball Found By A Massachusetts Family
They weren't aware at the time, but a Massachusetts family found what was potentially a "live" Civil War-era cannonball on July 7th. The family, which resides in Mansfield, MA, was unsure of exactly what they had, so they did the smart thing and called the Mansfield Police department.
A suspicious spherical object was found by the unsuspecting family...
Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad responded to the home on Charlene Drive in Mansfield shortly after 9 PM. The family had told the Mansfield Police Department that they found what they described as a "suspicious spherical object."
(Above: the corroded Civil War-era cannonball as found by a Mansfield family)
X-rays reveal details constant with the design of a cannonball...
The ball, which was about 4 inches around and very corroded looking was first visually examined and then eventually x-rayed to find out what they were dealing with. In doing so, the bomb squad members determined that the sphere was likely a Civil War-era cannonball. According to the post on the Massachusetts State Police Facebook page, cannonballs have an interior void space that is generally filled with explosive material.