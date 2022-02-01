Wow! Massachusetts Residents Could Be In Line For Some Free Money!

Found money is always nice. Wouldn't you agree? Well, if you wouldn't mind a free piece of the pie, then you may want to jump on board the Unclaimed Property train. You just might have some free cash coming your way as the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators are celebrating National Unclaimed Property Day (February 1st) today! And you should be too!

The odds are not too bad that you may be owed some green!

According to State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, one in ten Massachusetts residents have unclaimed money including citizens like Kelly who recently discovered how easy it was to claim her money. I know, I know... it sort of reads like a commercial, but check out what Kelly had to say...

Checked my name and found money at FindMassMoney.com... Once I found money for myself, I started checking my family and friends…even work colleagues! I found money for them too! With this ‘found’ money, we ordered take-out from a local restaurant. I didn’t have to cook, and we helped a struggling restaurant in our town.

It's really incredible how much "unclaimed money" there actually is in the United States.

Goldberg says that the U.S. Treasury is currently holding over $3.4 billion in unclaimed property, and she is urging all citizens to check the comprehensive list for all amounts at www.findmassmoney.com. You can also call the live call center at 888-344-MASS (6277).

Treasurer Goldberg says it's easy!

Take a minute on Unclaimed Property Day to check your name like Kelly... Our team is prepared to walk you through the claims process.

Where does this "unclaimed money" come from anyway?

According to treasurer Goldberg, unclaimed property includes forgotten savings and checking accounts, un-cashed checks, insurance policy proceeds, stocks, dividends, and the contents of unattended safe deposit boxes. Most accounts are considered abandoned and are turned over to the state after three years of inactivity. In 2021, Treasury processed over 113,000 claims and returned over $174 million in cash and securities to its rightful owners.

There's no time limit but why wait!

There is no time limit for a person to claim this "unclaimed" property and, in many cases, claimants will receive interest too!

Searching for unclaimed money is always free by using FindMassMoney.com.

Hey... I just found some. NOT KIDDING!

