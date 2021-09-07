We all make spelling mistakes now and again. Most of the time we are forgiven if it's not that important. However, between having technological tools to avoid spelling errors and bringing in a second pair of eyes, spelling should be perfect before putting something out there for the public to see.

Taking a look around in The Berkshires Facebook group, I came across a photo that a member shared that was jaw-dropping. The member took a picture of a new directional sign at the Brookline Village intersection in MA and the City of Worcester is misspelled. Can you believe it? Honestly, you can't make this stuff up. The folks that put this sign together should have used Grammarly...lol. Take a look at the photo below along with some of the Facebook member comments. Amazing and funny.

Here are a few of the Facebook comments for your entertainment:

-Love it. The meaning of edumacation. Ebonics I guess. Like the word for Asked is Axed. I hear it all the time. Also the word for someone who was in the military is Vetrin instead of Veteran.

-Should of used spel cheek

- The quality control department must've had the day off.

- Now remember privileged people: Its not the misspelling of the word, its the epiphany of the interpretation of said context.

- Good thing they didn’t try phonetics - no telling what it would say!

- If you are going to get it wrong, go ahead and spell it phonetically. Sheesh.

You can read all of the Facebook comments by going here.

