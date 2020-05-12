WSBS Daily Deal for May 12
The WSBS Spring Radio Auction in March didn’t happen, so we’re offering special deals for you to take advantage of…
Today’s (Tuesday, May 12) Daily Deal is:
A $20.00 gift card to Mielke Confections located at 260 Stockbridge Road, Great Barrington! Enjoy made from scratch confections from chocolate covered cookies, or mouth-watering fudge to the sweeting things in life, like Swedish Fish and licorice at Mielke Confections. One certificate per visit – yours for just $13-dollars. $13 gets you $20 at Mielke Confections.
You can view an entire list of Daily Deals by going here.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app