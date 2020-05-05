WSBS Daily Deal for May 5

The WSBS Spring Radio Auction in March didn’t happen, so we’re offering special deals for you to take advantage of…

Today’s (Tuesday, May 5) Daily Deal is:

Four (4) passes to spend ANY evening at the Four Brothers Drive-In, less than an hour from Great Barrington in Amenia New York! Showing first run, double and sometime triple features, rain or shine with no minimum on cars - seven nights a week, once quarantine is lifted! Movies change every Friday. Accommodates up to 250 vehicles and passes good for ANY movie! No cash refunds! Retail is $44 – yours for $20!

Certificates are first come, first served! Call 528-0860 or email fun@wsbs.com and leave your name and contact info and we’ll get back to you to secure your item! Call or email WSBS now!

