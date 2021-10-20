You Can Make Plans For An Awesome Day Trip In The Berkshires

Back in 2019 when things became more stable in my work schedule in the Townsquare-Berkshire cluster of radio stations, I was looking to permanently relocate from eastern Connecticut, but the task at hand was difficult in nature as I was fervently looking for a place that was affordable towards my means and my luck was running out.

I almost moved to Chatham, New York in neighboring Columbia county, but that option fell through and in a way it was a relief as the round trip to work elapsed over an hour each day (including Saturdays). It was through the suggestion of one of my loyal listeners, Vinnie Vincent that I finally found this residence in the village of Housatonic, Massachusetts and from the start it became a perfect fit in more ways than one.

And there it is! My full time dwelling! (I won't give you the exact location as my privacy should be respected) but there are some folks who know where I live (Guess my radio voice gives it away). I've been a resident of Housy (the affectionate nickname of this lovely Berkshire county hamlet) since April of 2019 and my choice proved successful.

Now for the TRUE reason why I'm writing this article: Housatonic does have a lot to offer for visitors who are looking to make a future day trip as the final destination begins just past Taft Farms on route 183 in Great Barrington and extends into the southern border of the Stockbridge town line. Shall we get started?

Berkshire Mountain Bakery is a mandatory stop to satisfy your sweet touch plus they specialize in a variety of breads and bagels plus their coffee is AWESOME! This taste-tempting facility is just south of the main village on route 183 and is frequently patronized by local residents and out-of-town visitors. They also serve up a delicious pizza as we caught this employee preparing a variety from plain to assorted toppings.

Another option to enjoy breakfast, lunch OR dinner includes the ever popular Pleasant & Main Cafe, located at the junction of both of these boulevards. They also serve as the village's general store, so why not do some top quality shopping before or after dining as their breakfast menu offers a variety of your favorites. It's a great way to support our local economy.

The Brick House Pub has been opened and closed since the COVID-19 pandemic reached it's peak, however this eatery serves as a terrific place to watch LIVE music and they have a real assortment of dinner options. For updates on their revised business hours, stop on by and check out their Facebook page.

And if you are in the area during the week OR on a Saturday morning, come over to John's Garage & Auto Body on Front Street as the crew will get your vehicle properly maintained or get that all-important Massachusetts inspection sticker on the spot. While you are waiting, take a brisk walk through the village as you'll experience the tranquility and peace of mind that Housatonic has to offer.

There are a pair of churches for worship, both located on Main Street in the village including Blessed Teresa Of Calcutta Parish Corpus Christi Church. For updates on upcoming services, log on to their web site. You can also pay a visit to The Housatonic Congregational Church (see below), both within walking distance.

Maybe you want to look into buying some property in Housy. No need to worry: Stop by at the foot of Park Street as Suzanne Ward and Samantha Homeyer are ready to answer your real estate questions OR get more information by logging on here. They also cordially invite you to attend an art show featuring the works of Morgan J. Burns on Friday, October 29th from 5 to 8 pm.

The pandemic has also put the brakes on various performances at Berkshire Pulse also located on Park Street. However, dance classes are being offered for adults, teenagers and youngsters at the present time and you can get the complete details on-line by going here.

As a resident of Housatonic, I guarantee everyone who pays a visit will want to come back again in the near future and who knows, I could be one of your "next door neighbors". As Johnny Olsen used to say on The Price Is Right: "COME ON DOWN"!!