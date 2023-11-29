You’ll NEVER Guess Which Iconic Food Brand Is Massachusetts’ Favorite
With more and more people making the smart attempt to eat healthier utilizing fresher ingredients these days, frozen food might be a vanishing food trend. But way back when I was growing up (with Mom shepherding three kids back and forth to and from school and after-school events), frozen food entrees were a staple of my family's diet.
If I mention "frozen food" to you, what's the first brand that pops into your head? Stouffer's? Hot Pockets? Green Giant? Hungry Man? Swanson's? Red Baron pizzas? Healthy Choice? Birds-Eye? Steak-umm? Ore-Ida (oh those tater tots!)? And the list goes on...
If you don't mind taxing your brain a little, what would you guess would be the most popular frozen food brand in Massachusetts? Recently, the team at Mr. Appliance, the appliance repair experts, set out to find the most popular fast food brand in every state.
To come up with the results, they analyzed Google Trends data to find the #1 most-searched-for frozen food brand in each state. And I must say that their findings proved to be very interesting!
I have to confess that the most popular frozen food brand in the Commonwealth would NOT have been my first (or even second, probably) guess. But, now that I think about it, the #1 choice for Massachusetts makes perfect sense.
Are you ready? The #1 most popular frozen food brand in the Bay State is Gorton's, one of this country's most iconic seafood brands! Do you remember those classic TV commercials featuring the Gorton's fisherman? See what I mean? Maybe because I'm not a seafood fan, but that would not have been my first guess.
Check out the full rankings at Mr. Appliance's website here. There's some very interesting stuff to check out. For instance, the iconic frozen waffle brand Eggo was the most searched for in four states making it one of the most popular brands in this country overall!
