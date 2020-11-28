Your Guide To Shop On Small Business Saturday

While you are getting this year's holiday shopping done, take part in "Small Business Saturday" as local businesses are thriving to serve you as they need all the support during these trying times. Here is a list of merchants who are ready to greet you throughout the day. They include:

Berkshire Gold & Silversmith, Berkshire Products, The Bookloft, Carr Hardware, Extra Special Teas, Iredale Cosmetics, Magic Fluke, Mielke Confections, Mod Pots & Plants, One Mercantile, Only In My Dreams, Robin's candy , Sett, Tom's Toys, and TP Saddle Blanket (all located in the Great Barrington area)

Also participating: Plaza Package with locations from Lenox, Massachusetts to the Connecticut border, Les Trois Emme Vineyard & Winery in New Marlborough and Lime Rock Park in northwestern Connecticut.

Area museum shops including Chesterwood, Clark Art and The Norman Rockwell Museum will also offer on-line shopping just in time for the holidays.

Participating antique stores & art galleries are also joining in on Small Business Saturday including these Great Barrington locations: Chelsea & Co. Antiques & Art, Cupboards & Roses Swedish Antiques, Duet Gallery and The Great Barrington Antiques Center. Locations south of us in Sheffield include Great Finds, Painted Porch Antiques and Susan Silver Antiques.

Stop by these apparel, home & gift shops in Great Barrington: Byzantium, Church Street Trading Company, Crystal Essence, Eagle Shoe & Boot Company Incorporated, evergreen Fine American Crafts, Gifted Child, Goodwill Industries and Out of Hand. Let's not forget The Giving Tree Healing Arts Center Gift shop in neighboring Housatonic.

The Barrington Brewery and Domaney's Liquors in Great Barrington along with Big Elm Brewing in Sheffield also have incredible deals awaiting you today.

Seekonk Tree Farm and Ward's Nursery & Garden Center in Great Barrington are ready to take care of the "green thumb" on your holiday shopping list Outdoor Sports Equipment establishments include Berkshire Bike & Board in Great Barrington and Kenver Ltd. Inc in South Egremont.

You can purchase specialty foods and gift baskets at the Berkshire Food Co-Op Market, Gorham & Norton, Guido's Fresh Marketplace and Taft Farms in Great Barrington and Berkshire Mountain Bakery in Housatonic. Staples and Verizon Wireless in great Barrington are your stops for office supplies, phones, computers and technological gadgets and don't forget BensDotter's pets for your four legged friends in Great Barrington.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of The Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce for on-air and on-line usage)