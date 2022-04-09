Once Again, Another Appearance By The Man Of Steel

Our monthly Saturday morning feature, 10 @ 10 @ 10:10 am returns to our airwaves as "New England's George Reeves", Kevin Titus will make another grand appearance on YOUR Home Town Station's airwaves. Kevin is best known for the recreation of Daily Planet reporter, Clark Kent and he has been spotted in his vintage Superman costume all through out the tri-state region and our surrounding areas. His specialty is bringing back an array of timeless characters back to life amidst a positive reception from audiences of all ages.

This month's installment features a historical significance to a possible new house that is situated in Bennington, Vermont as Kevin is looking to relocate north. Will The Green Mountain State have a new resident in a Superman costume? Only time will tell.

Kevin also clues us in on his appearance in the upcoming Robin Williams bio-pic which is scheduled for release later this year and he has been cast in a pair of historical cinematic efforts that will be at theaters nationwide by next year. I guess he ought to be in pictures as the bright lights of the silver screen are steering him in a new direction.

Kevin is normally accompanied by his sidekick, Michael Paul Esposito who is also known as "New England's Jimmy Olsen" as they will both be present during these LIVE re-enactments in our tri-state region. He also hosts a successful weekly internet radio program entitled "Time Out With Kevin" which reaches a loyal audience via his Facebook page.

Another reminder: Immediately following The 10 @ 10, stay tuned for a bonus chat featuring former WTNH-TV anchor and reporter, Erin Logan as she will check in to discuss her first literary effort entitled "Reporting Facts And Running From The Truth" a gripping memoir to find self-worth beyond a job title.