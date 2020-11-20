You’re Invited to the EforAll Berkshire County Showcase

EforAll Berkshire County will celebrate the culmination of 12-weeks of business training for its 2020 Fall Accelerator Program and award thousands in prize money at a public online Showcase & Awards Ceremony on Dec. 16, 2020.

As reported in a press release, 12 individuals representing 11 businesses were selected through a competitive application process and will have completed the 12-week accelerator including classroom learning with specialists and working weekly with their volunteer mentors. The gala event will introduce all the entrepreneurs and will feature guest speaker State Senator Adam Hinds and a class speaker chosen by the cohort.

Registration is required by going here.

About EforAll

Entrepreneurship for All (EforAll) is a nonprofit organization that partners with communities nationwide to help under-represented individuals successfully start and grow a business through intensive business training, mentorship and an extended professional support network. To date, EforAll alumni have launched more than 500 businesses and created more than 700 local jobs. Programs are available in both English and Spanish. EforAll is currently available in the following MA communities: Berkshire County, Cape Cod, Fall River/New Bedford, Worcester, Holyoke, Lawrence, Lowell, Lynn, and Roxbury as well as Longmont CO.

EforAll Berkshire County launched in September 2019 and was brought to the community by a public-private collaboration. Founding sponsors include the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation, 1Berkshire, the City of Pittsfield and the Pittsfield Economic Revitalization Corporation, Greylock Federal Credit Union, Berkshire Bank, the Feigenbaum Foundation, Mill Town Capital, Jill and Niraj Shah, the Callahan Family Foundation and the Cooper Meadow Fund.

Photo Image: Top row (l-r): Lindsay Neathawk, Neathawk Designs (Williamstown), Charlie Nadler & Kiar Holland, Laugh Dealers (North Adams), Kristen Tool, Heart & Soil (Lanesboro), Mary Childs, New England Ceramics (Lee), Kate Abbott, By the Way Berkshires (Williamstown), Courtney Gilardi, Daughter of Demeter (Pittsfield). Second row: Alex Kacheris, Equine Spirit Horse Tours (Pittsfield), Rebecca Childs, Martial Arts Institute of the Berkshires (Lee), Liam Gorman, CozQuest (Pittsfield), Laurie Rock, Aquatic Roots (Pittsfield), Nicole Ferry, Book the Berkshires (Becket)

