Applications For Horse Farm of Distinction Being Accepted

MARLBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - Massachusetts Farm Bureau Federation (MFBF) is currently accepting applications for its Horse Farm of Distinction honor for 2020. This honor is meant to recognize and publicize horse farms and stable operations that set high standards and achieve a level of excellence in overall animal health, farm management and compliance with public safety.

"We had 36 equine operations receive this honor for 2019," said MFBF President Mark Amato. "We are hoping to see this program expand and grow as there are many more deserving equine operations in the Commonwealth who I feel should apply for this award. I strongly urge anyone in the equine industry who runs a tip top equine operation to apply."

The farms are judged upon the following criteria: horse health management, including appearance of the horses and the equine health program; farm management, including overall condition of the farm and facilities, condition of stalls, turnouts, pastures, riding surfaces, tack and equipment; and public standards compliance. Those that score 85 percent or higher are considered a "Horse Farm of Distinction" and receive this award.

Please note that applicants must be regular members of MFBF in good standing.

The deadline to apply for the honor is May 31, 2019. Judging is expected to take place in June through August of 2019. Evaluations are completed by qualified equine professionals. Award winners will be notified in December 2019.

The application is available online by going here

