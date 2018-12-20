Local Farm Receives Horse Farm Distinction Award

MARLBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - Massachusetts Farm Bureau Federation (MFBF) announced 36 recipients of the organization's 2019 Horse Farm of Distinction award during its annual meeting in Framingham, Massachusetts. This award was developed more than 20 years ago by MFBF's equine committee to recognize Massachusetts horse farms that achieve a level of excellence in overall horse health, farm management and compliance with public safety.

Out of the 36 recipients is located right here in Berkshire County. The recipient was Undermountain Farm located one mile from the center of Lenox and 1 1/2 miles from the front gate of Tanglewood. Along with the 35 other recipients, Undermountain Farm received this award because the "stables goes above and beyond what is expected of them and enhance the positive image of the equine industry in Massachusetts" according to MFBF President Mark Amato.

The farms were judged upon the following criteria: horse health management, including appearance of the horses and the equine health program; farm management, including overall condition of the farm and facilities, condition of stalls, turnouts, pastures, riding surfaces, tack and equipment; and public standards compliance. Those that scored 85 percent or higher were considered a "Horse Farm of Distinction" and received the award.

Applications for the 2020 Horse Farm of Distinction program are now being accepted with judging expected to take place June through August of next year. Evaluations are completed by qualified equine professionals. You can learn more by going here

(press release sent to WSBS from the Massachusetts Farm Bureau Federation for online and on-air use, item image taken from Undermountain Farm's Facebook page )