The Wests took over the zoo, and everyone was all smiles — including Kanye!

Carrying on the Kardashian-Jenner's sacred tradition, Kim Kardashian and her hubby Kanye West took their little ones on a family trip to the San Diego Zoo this week, and the KKW beauty entrepreneur shared the spree on social media.

The oldest youngster, North West, is shown holding up a peace sign in one amusing snap in front of one of the zoo's elephants, whom the adorable toddler was able to feed at the menagerie. In another, the four-year-old beams the cutest smile ever while posing next to a hippopotamus, and is pictured interacting with a couple of penguins in another pic with mommy Kim, and her little brother, Saint.

Check out all the images from the West family's zoo trip, below.

The 40-year-old rapper also delighted in some fun at the terrarium, photoed with a rare and precious grin while hugging his 2-year-old son who looks just as cheerful as his daddy in the image.

Not captured was the married couple's latest and tiniest West member, their newborn baby girl Chicago, who was born this January.