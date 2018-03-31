Full ‘Westworld’ Season 2 Trailer Reveals ‘Shogun World’ and More
Super Bowl trailers and hexidecimal posters are great, but it’s high-time we had a full trailer for Westworld Season 2. Thankfully, HBO is here to oblige with an extended glimpse of all the robot uprising chaos and a look at the world(s?) beyond.
Set to a piano cover of Nirvana’s “Heart-Shaped Box” (they really do love their covers), our first extended trailer for Westworld Season 2 leaves quite a bit to unpack. Not only do we have our first look at the “Shogun World” adjacent to the title park, but also the return of Jimmi Simpson’s William, and what looks like our Hosts out in the real world. Plus – did we mention even weirder robots, strange red tech and even more timelines? They’re really going to break our brains, this time, aren’t they?
Elsewhere of Westworld Season 2, the April 22 “Journey Into Night” is expected to answer practical questions about the park, potentially even a date for the show’s setting. Ed Harris will be playing Season 2 on “extreme mode,” as will his younger self and former friend, while Talulah Riley and Louis Herthum have been upped to series regular. We’ll also finally get answers on the “Shogun World” park, and learn what became of poor Elsie and Stubbs. New additions include Leftovers alum Katja Herbers, Neil Jackson and American Gods star Jonathan Tucker, Vikings favorite Gustaf Skarsgard, Tyrant alum Fares Fares, Zahn McClarnon, Betty Gabriel and LOST star Hiroyuki Sanada.
We’ll likely see more soon, so stay tuned for the latest on Westworld Season 2.
