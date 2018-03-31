Super Bowl trailers and hexidecimal posters are great, but it’s high-time we had a full trailer for Westworld Season 2. Thankfully, HBO is here to oblige with an extended glimpse of all the robot uprising chaos and a look at the world(s?) beyond.

Set to a piano cover of Nirvana’s “Heart-Shaped Box” (they really do love their covers), our first extended trailer for Westworld Season 2 leaves quite a bit to unpack. Not only do we have our first look at the “Shogun World” adjacent to the title park, but also the return of Jimmi Simpson’s William, and what looks like our Hosts out in the real world. Plus – did we mention even weirder robots, strange red tech and even more timelines? They’re really going to break our brains, this time, aren’t they?