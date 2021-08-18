$100,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold Yesterday in Pittsfield…

A $100,000 Mass Cash ticket from last night’s drawing was sold in Pittsfield at East St Video on Lyman Street according to the Mass State Lottery. In additional to the winning ticket sold in Pittsfield, two other winning tickets were purchased in Norwell at the Norwell Package Store.

Check your ticket, especially if you bought it at East St Video! Last night’s winning number was 3-5-10-12-16.

If you’re looking to hit it big, the jackpot for the next Mega Millions drawing is worth $256-million. The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday at 11pm. Winning Powerball can also change your life, or at least lifestyle overnight. The next Powerball drawing is this Saturday and is worth $274-million. Just imagine!

