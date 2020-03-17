160 BMC Employees in Quarantine: Temp Nurses Hired

The Berkshire Eagle is reporting that more than 160 employees at Berkshire Medical Center are now furloughed for quarantine after possible exposure to the new coronavirus from patients who have tested positive, according to an internal company memo obtained by The Eagle.

Through a temporary agency, BMC has hired 54 new nurses, who began arriving on Friday and who specialize in medical/surgical, intensive care and emergency services, according to the email sent to all employees on Sunday by Darlene Rodowicz, executive vice president of Berkshire Health Systems, parent company of BMC.

In addition, the Berkshire Eagle reports, the number of coronavirus cases in Berkshire County rose to 11 on Monday.

