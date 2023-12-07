Question for you, Berkshire County friends and neighbors: Are you the type of person who likes to get together with some friends somewhere cozy and sip on a cocktail or three? That practice is commonly referred to as "social drinking", as many of you know.

Here's another question: Have you ever elevated your social drinking experience? I mean actually elevated it? Like drinking with your friends on a rooftop, for instance? I'm here to tell you that rooftop drinking is growing in popularity!

With more and more rooftop (or top-level) bars opening in cities all across the globe, you can literally sip cocktails while you check out the views of whatever city you happen to be in, day or night.

Recently Roof Gnome, the online platform that makes it easy to find home service professionals near you, conducted a study and came up with 2023's Best and Worst Cities for Rooftop Drinking.

Believe it or not, leading the pack at #1 and #2 in the WORST category are two cities located right here in the good old Bay State. We'll get to that in a second but first some background on how Roof Gnome came up with their results.

The team at Roof Gnome compared almost 300 of the biggest cities in the country based on several metrics such as each city's number of rooftop bars and lounges, accessibility of bars and lounges, consumer ratings, average affordability, etc.

Here are the Top 10 Best Cities for Rooftop Drinking, according to Roof Gnome's study:

New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL San Diego, CA Washington, DC Las Vegas, NV Nashville, TN San Francisco, CA Austin, TX Denver, CO

And now, our moment of shame. Roof Gnome's Top 5 Worst Cities for Rooftop Drinking:

Springfield, MA Worcester, MA Metairie, LA Sioux City, IA Springfield, IL

WOW! You mean to tell me that out of almost 300 cities surveyed for this study, Massachusetts had the top 2 worst?!?! By the way, in case you were wondering, Boston was ranked #67 on the Best Cities list. Not bad.

Take a look at the full rankings and find out why Massachusetts had such a poor showing by visiting Roof Gnome's website here. Maybe the Commonwealth will have a better 2024!

RANKED: Here are the most popular national parks To determine the most popular national parks in the United States, Stacker compiled data from the National Park Service on the number of recreational visits each site had in 2020. Keep reading to discover the 50 most popular national parks in the United States, in reverse order from #50 to #1. And be sure to check with individuals parks before you visit to find out about ongoing, pandemic-related safety precautions at www.nps.gov/coronavirus Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State Gallery Credit: Sarah Jones

LOOK: Route 66’s quirkiest and most wonderful attractions state by state Stacker compiled a list of 50 attractions--state by state--to see along the drive, drawing on information from historic sites, news stories, Roadside America , and the National Park Service. Keep reading to discover where travelers can get their kicks on Route 66. Gallery Credit: Kery Wiginton