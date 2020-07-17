$20 Million to Support Vital Social Services, Small Businesses

The Baker-Polito Administration has announced $19.6 million for municipalities to address emergency needs in light of the Coronavirus pandemic. The funding will support 181 communities in their work to provide vital services to low-income residents and small businesses affected by the recent outbreak, according to a media release from Governor Bakers office.

Local governments and regional consortium's will fund social services, including homelessness prevention, food pantries and assistance, and job training for in-demand health care workers and technicians. Many communities will also make grants available for local small businesses with five or less employees. 36 lead awardees will organize within their respective municipality or region to deliver services.

The Department of Housing and Community Development made the $19.6 million award through the federally-funded Community Development Block Grant program. Congress allocated new emergency funding for the program through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act – the CARES Act in order to address substantial needs in low and moderate-income communities affected by the pandemic.

The Department of Housing and Community Development has received $46 million in special CDBG funds so far, and is distributing funding across municipalities and stakeholders to meet increased needs, with a focus on helping households maintain housing stability.