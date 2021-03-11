Governor Charlie Baker was getting a little emotional, holding back tears, as yesterday was the first anniversary of his emergency order at the start of the coronavirus crisis in Massachusetts.

According to WBZ/CBS Boston, Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Sec. of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders toured an N-95 mask manufacturing facility in Bridgewater that is operated by the Shawmut Corporation and Fallon Company.

While touring the facility it reminded Baker of where we were at a year ago and how at that time finding protective equipment for frontline workers was a struggle. We've come a long way since then.

Baker made the following statement on Wednesday:

I have to say, first of all I wasn’t expecting this. When I think about what we went through in those first few months to try to find PPE in a world where every global supply chain had basically been frozen because of the pandemic, and the difficulties associated with getting very basic protective equipment to our healthcare workers, our first responders, our long-term care workers and so many others in Massachusetts that were looking for it, this is really in some respects a very special moment and a happy anniversary in some ways to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Who can blame Baker for feeling this way? Much has happened over the past year and though there were plenty of hardships, people came together and reached out to one another making sure others were able to make it through these tough times.

It reminds me of how here in the Berkshires, so many organizations came together to help those in need. Take Construct for example. Last April, the organization teamed up with Volunteers in Medicine (VIM) along with the Racebrook Lodge to provide emergency housing for local residents during the pandemic. You can read more about that story by going here.

How about recently, when Berkshire Money Management teamed up with Backyard Bounty, Berkshire United Way and Northern Berkshire United Way to assemble and distribute 1,000 bags of nutritious canned and packaged food throughout Berkshire County not only to celebrate the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday but to make sure that people who are struggling during the pandemic are able to have enough to eat without constantly having to worry about food insecurities. You can read more about that story by going here.

Of course we couldn't forget about Fairview Hospital, a staple in our community. They have been offering the COVID-19 vaccination clinics and the procedure has been going very well. Fairview vaccinated over 1,500 people alone a couple of weekends ago.

Early on in the pandemic, Dr. Adrian Elliott, Fairview Hospital's Emergency Department's Chief Medical Director came on the air with us and talked about all of the safety measures that the hospital put into action, so you could go to the hospital if you were sick or even for normal routines and feel confident that you were in good hands.

It's no wonder, Governor Baker was getting emotional. Looking back at all that has been accomplished here locally along with the generosity & effort that has poured out of people's hearts and souls, one couldn't help but get emotional.

