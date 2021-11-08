Nieves & Douglas In Court Today Facing Charges In Shooting Of Carnevale

This has been a long time of waiting for two of the suspects in the October Mountain shooting of Nick Carnevale to return to the courtroom Today 11-8 more than a year-and-a-half after the coronavirus pandemic abruptly ended their trial.

Due to the pandemic, a mistrial formally was declared March 19, 2020, in the case against Kevin Nieves and Daquan Douglas this was a time when courthouses were closing down due to the pandemic just as the trial was nearing its conclusion.

The men were among four defendants accused in August 2018, shooting, which left Carnevale gravely injured. Nieves and Douglas are facing multiple charges, including armed assault with intent to murder, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

The shooting occurred at approximately 1 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2018, police received a 911 call reporting a shooting near Ashley Reservoir in Washington. A 19-year-old man, who had been shot, was transported to Berkshire Medical Center, in Pittsfield, where he underwent surgery. Carnevale was listed in critical condition in the intensive care unit of the hospital. Carnevale, 19, was struck twice in the head and seriously wounded. On several occasions, prosecutors have called his survival

"a miracle."

The investigation was carried out by state police detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office, the Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services and Ballistics Sections, forensic scientists assigned to the State Police Crime Laboratory, state troopers from the Lee and Cheshire barracks, members of the Pittsfield, Dalton, Washington and Hinsdale Police Departments and the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Department.

