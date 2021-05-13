Children Ages 12 to 17 Can Now Receive Pfizer Vaccine

People age 12 and older who live, work, or study in Massachusetts can get vaccinated against COVID-19. People ages 12-17 can only get the Pfizer vaccine. People age 18 and older can get any vaccine. The vaccine is safe and effective. You don't need an ID or insurance to get it.

Gov. Baker says young people can book appointments or use walk-up access to get vaccinated. An advisory panel to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Wednesday to recommend Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for use in that age group. Now the state will begin vaccinating the 400,000 Massachusetts residents in that age group.

A legally authorized representative (usually a parent or guardian) must give permission (also called consent) for vaccination for someone 12-17 years of age, such as by completing a written consent form that the minor (the person under the age of 18) can bring to their vaccination appointment. Please contact the vaccination location for more information on written consent, or download a copy of the consent form below. People aged 12-17 are now eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

The parent or guardian does not need to go with the minor to their vaccination appointment to give consent. If the parent or guardian is not accompanying the minor, they should download and complete a pre-vaccination screening form, available at mass.gov/CDCScreeningForm The form is available in several languages.

Is the vaccine safe?

The COVID-19 vaccine is safe. COVID-19 vaccines available in Massachusetts are made by three companies: Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen. These vaccines were authorized by the Federal Food and Drug Administration only after they were shown to be safe and effective in studies (called clinical trials).



Currently, people aged 12-17 can only get the Pfizer vaccine.

The U.S. ensures that all vaccines are as safe as possible.

In Massachusetts, a group of infectious disease experts reviewed the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines. This workgroup confirmed that the COVID-19 vaccines authorized by the FDA are safe and effective.

