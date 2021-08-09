20 Wicked Popular Beers Massachusetts Residents Love
Beer. It's what's for dinner. Well, not really; however, I do love beer, light beer in particular. I used to be a Bud Light guy, then I went to Miller Lite, now Coors Light is my beer of choice. I do enjoy a nice hoppy IPA once once in awhile, but the sediment at the bottom gives a stomach ache, bro.
Perusing the internet for the endless lists of popular beers in Massachusetts, this is what I gathered as 20 wicked popular beers, (in no particular order), Massholes love to drink.
GUINNESS
"It's like drinking a meal". Actually, this Irish dry stout has fewer calories than you might think, only 125 per 12 ounces, and is only 4.2% ABV.
BUD LIGHT
Dilly. Dilly. "America's Favorite Light Lager" is made with only water, barley, rice, and hops...110 calories per 12 ounce can and is 4.2% ABV.
ATHLETIC BREWING COMPANY
When I was doing "Dry January", this was my go-to! This brand has an awesome selection of non-alcoholic brews. I recommend the "Free Wave" double IPA.
COORS LIGHT
Ahhhhh yes, "Tap The Rockies". The silver bullet has 102 calories per 12 ounce can and is 4.2% ABV.
HEINEKEN
This pale lager beer is brewed in the Netherlands with a 5.3% ABV; however in the states it is 5.0% ABV.
MICHELOB ULTRA
This beer was all the rage back when the "Atkins" diet was popular. Boasting only 2.6 grams of carbs, this light beer has only 95 calories.
BIG ELM BREWING
Sheffield MA's own! Enjoy the "Gerry Dog Stout", "American Lager", "413 Farmhouse Ale", "IPA" and "FAT BOY Double IPA"
TREE HOUSE BREWING COMPANY
With locations in Charlton, Deerfield, and Sandwich, this craft beer has a variety of brews and has become super popular.
BLUE MOON
This Belgian-style witbier is brewed by MillerCoors and was launched in 1995. They also make a light version called Blue Moon Light Sky.
BUDWEISER
"The King of Beers" since 1876. Bud Heavy is 5.0% ABV and contains 150 calories.
WANDERING STAR CRAFT BREWERY
Pittsfield's own! Wandering Star is a 15 barrel production brewery and taproom in the heart of the Berkshires in western Mass. 11 Gifford St, Pittsfield; open Saturday and Sunday from 12-5pm.
SAM ADAMS
I don't really know anyone who enjoys the "Boston Lager"; however, the others including "Octoberfest" and "Sam Summer" are super popular.
MILLER LITE
"The Original Light Beer, It's Miller Time". Introduced in 1975, Miller Lite has 96 calories and is 4.2% ABV. In my opinion, Miller Lite is the least sweet tasting of the other light domestics.
BENT WATER BREWING COMPANY
Lynn, MA's own! Located right near the Atlantic Ocean, I recommend the juicy IPA, "Sluice Juice". The name refers to a Lynn pond.
MILLER GENUINE DRAFT
Lest we forget MGD. Not quite the "Champagne of Beers", but MGD is sporting a new look as of late.
TRILLIUM BREWING COMPANY
Founded in 2013, Trillium Brewing Company is a brewery that currently operates six facilities throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut, United States.
CLAUSTHALER
This is another great NA for "Dry January" or non-drinkers. The "Dry-Hopped" is my favorite!
ALLAGASH BREWING
"White" features a refreshing balance of citrus and spice. Brewed with wheat, coriander, and Curaçao orange peel. 5.2% ABV. God, do I hate coriander!
50 Famous Brands That No Longer Exist
The 40 Best Cover Songs by Rock Bands