3 Cats And 3 Dogs Lost in A Devastating Wednesday Fire In Adams
A devastating fire in Adams Wednesday afternoon destroyed a home and tragically claimed the lives of 6 family pets, including three dogs and three cats.
(See the photo gallery below)
According to a post on the North Adams 911 Facebook page, the North Adams Fire Department was called in to give mutual aid to the Adams Fire Department. Cheshire Fire was also called in to assist. We are told that Savoy firefighters were involved in battling the blaze as well.
The fire at 14 Hastings Avenue was called at around in Adams 4:45 pm, and according to the post, the structure was fully involved within minutes.
A report in the Berkshire Eagle says that 32-year-old Tracy Videtta, a resident in the home, was able to escape the fire and make it a neighbors house to call 911. She told the newspaper that she has made it out with a puppy, but 6 other pets - three dogs and three cats - did make it out of the home.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The home was fully involved when firefighters arrived...
(This photo and others in this article provided to us by Nick Mantello)
More images of this devastating blaze:
(Above/below: Firefighters battle the fire at 14 Hastings Avenue in Adams on Wednesday)
Some other photos were provided to us from a safe distance by Adams resident, Kelly Cross:
LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore
LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born
LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades