3 Cats And 3 Dogs Lost in A Devastating Wednesday Fire In Adams

A devastating fire in Adams Wednesday afternoon destroyed a home and tragically claimed the lives of 6 family pets, including three dogs and three cats.

(See the photo gallery below)

According to a post on the North Adams 911 Facebook page, the North Adams Fire Department was called in to give mutual aid to the Adams Fire Department. Cheshire Fire was also called in to assist. We are told that Savoy firefighters were involved in battling the blaze as well.

The fire at 14 Hastings Avenue was called at around in Adams 4:45 pm, and according to the post, the structure was fully involved within minutes.

A report in the Berkshire Eagle says that 32-year-old Tracy Videtta, a resident in the home, was able to escape the fire and make it a neighbors house to call 911. She told the newspaper that she has made it out with a puppy, but 6 other pets - three dogs and three cats - did make it out of the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The home was fully involved when firefighters arrived...

Photo: Nick Mantello Photo: Nick Mantello loading...

(This photo and others in this article provided to us by Nick Mantello)

More images of this devastating blaze:

Photo: Nick Mantello Photo: Nick Mantello loading...

Get our free mobile app

Photo: Nick Mantello Photo: Nick Mantello loading...

Photo: Nick Mantello Photo: Nick Mantello loading...

Photo: Nick Mantello Photo: Nick Mantello loading...

(Above/below: Firefighters battle the fire at 14 Hastings Avenue in Adams on Wednesday)

Photo: Nick Mantello Photo: Nick Mantello loading...

Some other photos were provided to us from a safe distance by Adams resident, Kelly Cross:

Photo: Kelly Cross of Adams Photo: Kelly Cross of Adams loading...

Photo: Kelly Cross of Adams Photo: Kelly Cross of Adams loading...

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success.