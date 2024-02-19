Massachusetts folks who enjoy muffins as part of their breakfast or for a snack will be happy to know that National Muffin Day is coming up this Tuesday, February 20, 2024. I personally have a difficult time turning away a freshly baked blueberry or chocolate chip muffin. There aren't many muffins that I will reject. At the very least, I'll give them a try.

Get our free mobile app

As part of the National Muffin Day festivities, National Today has a few fun ideas on how you can celebrate the special day this Tuesday including the following:

Trying a new type of muffin

Making your own muffins

Finding the best muffin in town (more on that in a moment)

Where are the Best Muffin Locations in Western Massachusetts?

If you aren't interested in making your own muffins this Tuesday but instead want to explore some shops that you have never been to in search of new, delicious, and different muffins, Yelp has published a list of the best muffin places in Western Massachusetts that you can check out. Below we have included the top 10.

LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments Movies and TV shows have always found ways to partner with cereal companies as part of their promotion strategy. While some may have come up with a giveaway in boxes, others went big by having their own cereal connected to the movie or TV show title. Here are vintage cereals that were used to promote some of pop culture's biggest moments (and some you probably forgot about). Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer