National Muffin Day: Here are the Best Places to Get Muffins in Western Massachusetts
Massachusetts folks who enjoy muffins as part of their breakfast or for a snack will be happy to know that National Muffin Day is coming up this Tuesday, February 20, 2024. I personally have a difficult time turning away a freshly baked blueberry or chocolate chip muffin. There aren't many muffins that I will reject. At the very least, I'll give them a try.
As part of the National Muffin Day festivities, National Today has a few fun ideas on how you can celebrate the special day this Tuesday including the following:
- Trying a new type of muffin
- Making your own muffins
- Finding the best muffin in town (more on that in a moment)
Where are the Best Muffin Locations in Western Massachusetts?
If you aren't interested in making your own muffins this Tuesday but instead want to explore some shops that you have never been to in search of new, delicious, and different muffins, Yelp has published a list of the best muffin places in Western Massachusetts that you can check out. Below we have included the top 10.
- Muffin's General Market - 28 State Road, Whatley
- French Meadow Bakery & Cafe - 1 Campus Center Way, Amherst
- Rice Fruit Farm - 757 Main Street, Wilbraham
- Mikel Coffee - 15 College Highway, Southampton
- The Shire Cottage Bakery - 1 Upper Linden Street, Adams
- Atkins Farms - 1150 West Street, Amherst
- Pan'e Dolcetti - 2133 Boston Road/Unit 3 - Wilbraham
- Tart Baking Company - 192 Main Street, Northampton
- Small Oven Bakery - 36 Union Street, Easthampton
- The Earlee Mug - 337 East State Street, Granby
LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years
Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer
LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US
Gallery Credit: Charlotte Barnett