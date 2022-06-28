5 Absolute Dead Giveaways You Grew Up In The Boston Area Part IV

5 Absolute Dead Giveaways You Grew Up In The Boston Area Part IV

WIffle Ball Facebook

After traveling to the midwest section of the country recently, you realize that where you grow up kind of shapes who you become. I mean, it's not everything, but it certainly plays a role culture wise.

Growing up in the Boston area, you sort of become proud of the unique little things that were included in your childhood.

SO, HERE IS ANOTHER 5 DEAD GIVEAWAYS YOU GREW UP IN THE BOSTON AREA...

1. YOU MOST CERTAINLY PLAYED WIFFLE BALL AS A KID, OR EVEN BETTER, AS AN ADULT

If you're a baseball fan, this game as kid is AWESOME. You mean, I can make the baseball move like a professional pitcher? In my mid-twenties as the Red Sox make their historic comeback, I played fast pitch Wiffle Ball with my buddies almost daily after work. I had a nasty sinker.

WIffle Ball Facebook
loading...

2. YOU KNOW PIZZERIA REGINA

I remember my first trip to Polcari's in Saugus, man that place was awesome and this delicious greasy, salty pizza. I loved it then and I love it now. Apparently there is a Polcari's in Woburn. The original Pizzeria Regina is in Boston's North End.

Pizzeria Regina Facebook
loading...

3. THE STATIES

I'm sure other states have their own nickname for their state police, but in Boston and Massachusetts, they're "staties", just ask Mark Wahlberg's character Sgt. Dignam from "The Departed".

MSP Facebook
loading...

4. YOU HATED BEANS AND HOT DOGS AS A KID

Maybe it was just in my house, but "beans and hot dogs" was a weekly supper. I remember my father eating the chunk of fat off the top after opening the can. Boston is known for baked beans, but they were gross as a child. Hot dogs of course were and are still amazing.

B&M Facebook
loading...

5. YOU REMEMBER THE ELEVATED CENTRAL ARTERY

The "Big Dig" was complete by 2003 and part of that decades long project was the removal of the 93 deck system, where it could no longer sustain the amount of daily traffic. Ironically, by the time the "big dig" was complete, it was already "outdated" in terms of alleviating the problem it was supposed to solve.

Larry Greenstein Facebook
loading...

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America

Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub, released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here. From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.

Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top