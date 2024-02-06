Massachusetts has plenty of fine Mexican restaurants, that's for sure. Are YOU a fan of Mexican cuisine? I'm not just talking about tacos and burritos. I'm talking about tostadas, enchiladas, huevos rancheros, tamales, chili con carne, gorditas, barbacoa, empanadas, arroz rojo, you name it, I'm down for it. Well, at least once...

Popular online business review directory Yelp just released a list of the top Mexican restaurants in Berkshire County and I've gotta say that these eateries offer up some fantastic Mexican dishes.

Now, keeping in mind that the businesses are ranked in part on customer reviews, the list is ever-changing and shifting. But as of right now, these are the 5 highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Berkshire County, according to Yelp:

Placita Latina Restaurant & Market - North Street, Pittsfield - I can personally vouch for the pork chorizo tacos. They are DYNAMITE! Although I have not tried them myself, apparently this is the place for empanadas as well. Avocado Cafe Lee - 5 Railroad Street, Lee - I wish I could say that I have sampled their entire menu and it's all excellent! The truth is that I've never had anything but their fajitas which are so delicious that I've never wanted to order anything else! Tito's Mexican Grill - 34 Depot Street, Pittsfield - I'm a huge fan of their tacos and chimichangas, both of which are awesome! I can't stand guacamole, but I'm told that Tito's has some of the best! Did I mention their fantastic margaritas??? Panchos Mexican Restaurant - 154 North Street, Pittsfield - The empanadas are very good here and the sangria is a must-try! La Chalupa Y La Enchilada - Food Truck/No Set Location - This is the only eatery on this list that I have not personally tried. However, I know many who have tried the food and I've heard nothing but positive feedback particularly when it comes to their chalupas and street tacos!

So there you have it! According to Yelp, these are the 5 best Mexican eateries in Berkshire County. Two others that I can personally recommend are El Habanero Mexican Grill on Merrill Road in Pittsfield ( I found their tacos to be exceptional!) and Baja Charlie's in Lee.

For more, visit Yelp's website here. And Comiendo Feliz (Happy Eating)!

