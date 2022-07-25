8-Year-Old Child Found Unresponsive In Pittsfield’s Onota Lake

An 8-year-old child is recovering at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield today, after being found unresponsive in the waters of Onota Lake in Pittsfield over the weekend.

According to a press release from the Pittsfield Police Department, members of the Police Department, Pittsfield Fire Department, and County Ambulance responded to the Burbank Park public beach area at Onota Lake for a report of an unresponsive child that was found in the water. The call came in just before 5 pm on Sunday.

Citizens start CPR before first responders' arrival...

In what was possibly the reason that the child is able to be recovering today, citizens that were on the scene began administering CPR ahead of the arrival of first responders. According to Lieutenant John Soules' police report, when first responders arrived, emergency workers took over the rescue measures.

The child was sent from BMC to Baystate...

The eight-year-old child was transported to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield initially and later transferred to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield for additional treatment. As of this article posting, the child’s condition was listed as stable.

Police are asking for information from possible witnesses...

The Pittsfield Police Department is asking that anyone who may wish to provide them with any information regarding the incident, contact Detective Murphy at 448-9700 x582. Information can also be provided to the police anonymously via the Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).

The child's name is being withheld because of age. We will update this story if further information should become available.

