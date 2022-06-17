What Happened to 860AM WSBS? Can’t Hear the Station on the Radio

You may have noticed that Great Barrington's WSBS' 860AM frequency is dark when you go to tune in to the station. The station has been off the air on that frequency since the AM transmitter went down on Saturday morning, May 21.

860 AM Harris SX-2.5A Transmitter (Out of Order)

One thing is for sure and that's the fact that AM radio is still widely listened to and cherished as Ron Carson, Dave Isby, and I have received numerous phone calls asking us what happened to the radio station. Some listeners think it's their radios causing the issue but rest assured the issue is with our AM transmitter.

What's the Delay? When is 860 Going to Be Back Up and Running?

The delay has to do with getting the parts needed to repair the AM transmitter. The parts had to be ordered by three separate suppliers. We then found out that one of the parts failed during testing and would be delayed. So, our engineering team is on the hunt for another supplier and they're trying to get the issue resolved as quickly as possible.

Are There Other Ways I can Listen to WSBS?

As we have been getting phone calls from listeners they have been asking us when we will be back on air and that they miss us. The good news we tell them is that even though 860 is off the air, you can STILL listen to WSBS four other ways. All of these vehicles broadcast the same exact programming as 860AM so you won't miss a beat. Below are the four additional ways you can listen to WSBS:

Tune to 94.1FM

Download and listen via the Free WSBS APP

Listen Via Amazon Alexa-Enabled Devices

Listen via your Google Home smart speaker

We thank you for your loyal listenership and your patience. Just like you, we are looking forward to 860 making its return to the AM dial. If you have any questions or concerns about the AM outage, you can call us at (413) 528-0860 or you can email us at fun@wsbs.com.

