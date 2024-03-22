4-Year Old Massachusetts Law Doesn’t Fool Around

Massachusetts has been known over the years to have some rude and aggressive drivers. Flipping the bird, cutting off other motorists, and talking on our cell phones have all been actions many of us have been part of when operating motor vehicles on Massachusetts roads. We have been dubbed "massholes" for a reason.

While you may think you can continuously get away with these actions at some point you get caught and the consequences can be quite costly. One Massachusetts law that recently celebrated its 4th birthday on February 23 that many Massachusetts motorists break is the hands-free law.

What is the Massachusetts Hands-Free Law?

It's a law that went into effect on February 23, 2020, where motorists cannot handle cell phones while driving and can only operate them when they are in hand's free mode.

What are the Penalties for Not Abiding By The Massachusetts Hands-Free Law?

If you insist on driving in Massachusetts with a cell phone in your hand and get caught your first offense will be a $100 fine. From there, if you get caught again the second offense is a $250 fine, plus mandatory completion of a distracted driving educational program. The third and subsequent offenses are $500 fines, plus an insurance surcharge and mandatory completion of the distracted driving educational program.

The Massachusetts Hands-Free Law Isn't Just for Cell Phones

If you think the hand-free law only pertains to cell phone use while driving you would be dead wrong. The law pertains to any electronic device. So if you are holding or trying to handle an iPod, pager, laptop computer, iPad, calculator, compact disc, etc. while driving you are breaking the Massachusetts Hands-Free law.

The Takeaway of the Massachusetts Hands-Free Law

Just remember whether you are driving on the busy streets of Boston, the Massachusetts Turnpike, or some of the beautiful open roads of the Berkshires, to always abide by the hands-free law. It will save you a lot of money and plenty of lives. You can learn more about the Massachusetts Hands-Free law by going here.

