A Busy Weekend In The Town Of Sheffield

If you have no plans for the weekend, head on over to the town of Sheffield as a pair of events will take place this Saturday and Sunday. One get-together will satisfy your appetite and the other will provide an educational insight for all ages by re-enacting a historical moment that occurred in the southern New England area.

On August 24th, The Sheffield Historical Society on Main Street will serve up a benefit feast from 5 to 8 pm. President Tony Carlotto will fire up a variety of delicious smoke house meats and other offerings include 19th century side dishes, drinks, desserts and a Big Elm beer tasting. Tickets are $40 per person and you can purchase them on-line by going here.

On August 25th, you can follow the steps of the first slave who successfully sued for his emancipation at "The Mumbet Walk Of Freedom". All participants will meet up at 9:30 am in The Ashley House at 117 Cooper Road in Ashley Falls, Massachusetts and will proceed to The Theodore Sedgewick House. Bay State Representative Smitty Pignatelli will read a proclamation at 11 am honoring Mumbet, followed by an assortment of theatre and musical performances that re-enact this historical moment at The Sheffield Historical Society.

For more information, you can also phone the Sheffield Historical Society at (413) 229-2964.