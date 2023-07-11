In Massachusetts, we're pretty lucky to have the benefit of the abundance of some of the best local restaurants and eateries not just in the New England region, but throughout the U.S. This typically includes almost any type of food option you are looking for. It even includes a restaurant that serves up some really good barbecue in the Bay State.

Recently, the food publication, 'Love Food', released its list of the best barbecue restaurant in every state, which is essentially among the best barbecue restaurants in the U.S. While Massachusetts might not be the first state someone might think of for some great barbecue, we definitely have a joint in the Bay State that you want to make a trip to in the near future. That barbecue joint is B.T.'s Smokehouse in Sturbridge, MA.

Here's why 'Love Food' picked B.T.'s Smokehouse to make their list:

Growing from a trailer to a shack, B.T.’s Smokehouse is a flourishing Southern-style barbecue joint in tiny, historic Sturbridge. It serves dry-rubbed and 24-hour-smoked meats, infused with hickory and local cherry wood, and served as plates or stuffed into burritos, Reubens and sandwiches. Standouts are the pulled pork, ribs, brisket, potato salad, mac ‘n’ cheese and collard greens.

Not only does this joint have what you might expect to see on a barbecue restaurant's menu, it also has its own blend of unique meats, sandwiches, and more that you can see on their menu here.

B.T.'s Smokehouse also has new updates of what menu items they are featuring as they constantly update their Facebook page. Perhaps they need to be added as a stop for your next Massachusetts road trip. After all, they are known as the best barbecue in the state, and among the best in the country.

