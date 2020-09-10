A Chat That Focuses On “Simply Delicious Living”

I am pleased to welcome the hostess of PBS-TV's "Simply Delicious Living" on this weekend's Saturday Morning Chat on YOUR Home Town Station. Each week, Mary Ann Ridini Spencer inspires viewers to live life to it's fullest as she shares her love for cooking and has a goal to prepare healthy dishes and memorable dining experiences for family and friends as she began perfecting her culinary craft for entertainment and lifestyle series on CNN and The USA Network. Currently, her show is pre-recorded at the studios of KVCR-TV in Southern California and airs on selected public television stations nationwide and you can find excerpts of her shows on You Tube.

Mary Ann is also an accomplished author as she has penned "The Kate Grace Mysteries", "Lady In The Window", and "The Simply Delicious Living TV Show, Blog & Cookbook". Another completed project "The Secrets Of Grace Manor" is scheduled for release later this year.

She has also exhibited her talents on stage in Equity and Non-Equity Summer Theater presentations including The Hampton Players in Virginia and at New London's Barn Players located on eastern Connecticut's shoreline. Her first big break came after finishing college as an assistant producer at a top New York ad agency and then headed out west to pursue a career as a newspaper and magazine writer. Mary Ann was also a studio executive for Stephen J. Cannell Productions and afterwards founded her own company, Ridini Entertainment Corporation as she had prestigious clients from NBC-Universal, The United States Olympic Committee.

One of her major accomplishments was co-producing and writing an award winning Hallmark Hall-Of-Fame movie in 2011 "The Lost Valentine" that featured the legendary Betty White and Jennifer Love-Hewitt. This presentation was one of the top 5 highest rated TV movies that aired on CBS-TV and has been awarded with the prestigious "Gold Crown" with constant presentations on cable's Hallmark Channel.

Mary Ann will chat with Ron Carson this Saturday morning at 11:05.

To learn more about Mary Ann, you can log on to her personal web site

(Photo image of Mary Ann Ridini Spencer courtesy of her web site)