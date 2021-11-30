It's a hot button topic that continues to resonate highly. When do radio stations actually begin playing holiday music on a regular basis? Some of our neighboring sister stations have already gone 24/7 airing nothing but "sounds of the season" until December 25th while others have began adding a smattering of Christmas selections to the playlist and others have not even started featuring tunes that spotlight Kris Kringle and jingle bells.

So, the question of the day is when should radio stations begin adding Christmas songs to their rotation? Inquiring minds would like to know the answer to this hot button topic that still generates buzz. In my opinion, you start out slow after Thanksgiving by featuring a CLASSIC, recognizable holiday song once every hour and as December approaches, maybe one selection every half hour before ramping up to at least a pair of Christmas songs within a half hour span.

In mid month, 4 holiday songs (2 every half hour) is rule of thumb. On the week before Christmas, you can begin adding more to the mix (about 4 to 6 songs are duable) until December 23rd. A programming note: All of the Townsquare-Berkshire stations will shift to non-stop holiday music at 12 noon on Christmas Eve and continues until 12 midnight on Christmas Day. On December 26th, it's a return to regular formats to finish off the year.

Don't misjudge me as a Scrooge as I enjoy listening to holiday music, but my interpretation is to listen to this special music in small doses as a precursor to when the holiday takes center stage. The 24th and 25th are definite moments to hear nothing but your favorite sounds of the season which sets the tone for these special moments this time of the year has to offer.

To paraphrase the late, great Richard N. Hughes after completing a PIX-TV editorial in my ol' hometown: "What's your opinion? We'd like to know"

