A Few Reminders From Sheffield’s Select Board

As we dig out from another old fashioned Nor Easter here in the tri-state region, The Town of Sheffield reminds you there is NO overnight parking in The Village Green as vehicles will be ticketed and towed.

The town's Select Board also wants to remind you that Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker is STILL enforcing a mandatory 14 day quarantine for travelers who are entering the Bay State. Get more details by accessing this link.

Hawaii is The ONLY state that is low risk, so if you are coming back to Massachusetts, you do NOT need to quarantine. This also applies towards certain transitory travel which includes commuting from work or school, patients seeking or receiving medical treatment, military personnel (as per orders) and workers providing critical infrastructure services.

The exemption also applies if you have received a negative test for COVID-19 from a test that was taken no longer than 72 hours prior to your arrival in Massachusetts and proof must be presented of the negative test result where you will be able to skip the remainder of your 14 days in quarantine.

As we conclude The Festival of Lights, Hanukkah and approach the Christmas holiday season, keep in mind that all mandates remain in effect and your safety is top priority. Even though gatherings with family or friends could be absent in 2020, these precautions MUST be taken to prevent COVID-19 numbers from rising after The New Year. Remember, we all made sacrifices during this dreaded pandemic and there is a light at the end of this tunnel. We must ALL band together to keep the virus in check and remember, We are ALL in this TOGETHER! STAY SAFE!!

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release from The Town Of Sheffield for on-air and on-line usage)