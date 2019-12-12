A Fun, Family, Free Christmas Concert Coming to Lee

The Christmas Angels Chorus (also known as The Earth Angels) return to the Lee Congregational Church this Friday and Saturday (Dec. 13 & 14) with their annual "Sounds of the Season" Christmas Concert which is free to the entire community. You're in for a real treat as this 30 plus chorus and six piece band will be bringing you Christmas favorites, some sacred numbers, even some tunes that may have you dancing in the aisles.

Beginning at 6:20 pm each night there will be a multi piece bell choir bringing you three holiday songs leading you into the 7pm performance with the entire chorus and band. This year I joined the band as their drummer and I have been having a blast at these rehearsals. These performers are true pros and trust me, you will not be disappointed.

Bring the entire family and be ready to get into the true spirit of the holiday. Refreshments will be served each night after the concerts. Come Friday, Saturday or join us for both performances. We'll see you there.