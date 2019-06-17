A “Gritty” Documentary Will Be Shown This Saturday

The Sandisfield Arts Center located on Hammertown Road just off route 57 presents a feature documentary entitled "Grit" on Saturday, June 22nd at 7 pm. A question and answer session with Academy Award winning director Cynthia Wade will follow the screening of this poetic documentary. According to the Mill Valley Film Festival,the movie focuses on a young activist that is wrestling against a formidable alliance of big business and corrupt politicians.

The film took 6 years to complete as the story line focuses on a hardly known massive environmental disaster in Indonesia as an unstoppable mud flow caused by natural gas drilling wreaks havoc in the vicinity of East Java and is seen through the eyes of Dian who grew up in the shadows of these devastating mud explosions as her childhood home was buried under 60 feet of cracked mud. As Dian matures on the silver screen, she is determined to challenge the drilling company that is responsible for causing this hardship in her homeland.

Tickets are $10 a piece and you can purchase them by calling (413) 258-4100 or log on to the Arts center web site by going here . You can also learn more about the movie by going to this website which includes a preview trailer.

The Sandisfield Arts Center is volunteer run and supported locally by grants from The Sandisfield, Otis, New Marlborough, Monterey and Massachusetts Cultural Councils.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release for on-air and on-line usage)